Jun 25, 2017 7:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: McMinnville Airport



The 31st annual McMinnville Lions Club Fly-in/Drive-in/Ride-in Pancake Breakfast will be held Sunday, June 25 from 7am to noon at the McMinnville Airport. Breakfast for adults is $8, kids under 10 $4. See fun helo demonstrations or even take a ride in a helicopter for $25. Proceeds support Lions Club charities. See you there!