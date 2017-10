Nov 10, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Location: Various locations throughout Willamina



The 26th annual Coastal Hills Art Tour is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, in downtown Willamina. Work by more than 30 artists will be on display in several locations. A free shuttle is available to all venues.



For more information, contact Geneva Wymore at 503-435-9180 or ginnywymore@gmail.com.