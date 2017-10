Oct 6, 2017 - Oct 8, 2017

The 25th anniversary Art Harvest Studio Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8, at 34 artist studios around Yamhill County. Admission buttons cost $8. For more information, contact Cassie Sollars at 971-241-0153 or visit www.artharveststudiotour.org.