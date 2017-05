May 18, 2017 - May 21, 2017 Location: McMinnville



The 18th annual UFO Fest will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 18-21 in McMinnville. Highlights include talks by expert ufologists, an alien parade and alien pet contest, live music and an Alien Abduction Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run. For more information or to purchase tickets for speaker events, visit ufofest.com.