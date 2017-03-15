The 11th annual McMinnville Community Choir Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St. Performers of all ages will sing, including groups from Newby Elementary, Duniway and Patton middle schools, McMinnville High School and Linfield College, with a finale titled “Sililiza (Hear Me)” performed by all.



Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit YCAP. For more information, e-mail Robin Pederson at rpederson@msd.k12.or.us.