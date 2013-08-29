By Nathalie Hardy • Columnist • August 29, 2013 Tweet

County names economic development director

The county set the stage last year by contracting with McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, for $107,000, to draft a replacement for an economic development plan written in the 1980s. Called the GROW Yamhill County Project, it produced a plan presented for adoption in late June.

The county receives roughly $250,000 a year in state lottery dollars. By law, they must be spent on economic development, and the new plan will provide guidance.