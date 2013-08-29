County names economic development director
After an extensive examination of the county's economic development program, or rather lack of one, the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners took a step in a new direction by naming Jeff Lorton to the newly created position of economic development director.
Lorton is partnering with Val Anctil in the Carlton-based Duke Joseph Agency advertising, marketing and public relations firm. They also own an antiques and collectibles outlet in Carlton called the Valley Emporium.
Lorton will continue to maintain his role with the agency, while serving the county part-time under a contract paying him $52,000 a year. He said he would lean on Anctil for assistance. Lorton outlined eight first-year action steps the team would tackle.
They said they intend to take a three-dimensional approach, focusing on attracting new business from outside, fostering growth of existing business and nurturing entrepreneurial startups."We're excited to play a role in the county's future success, and honored by the trust placed in us by the board of commissioners," Anctil said.
County Commissioner Allen Springer said Lorton displayed "energy, enthusiasm and experience," which held a lot of appeal. "And his vision fits with our overall goals for economic development," he said. "It was a purposeful process."
Springer said,"We had great input from the GROW documents."
";Jeff will be using information and recommendations from the GROW report," Commissioner Mary Stern said."I am looking forward to continuing the conversation with community leaders that started with the GROW project."
The county receives roughly $250,000 a year in state lottery dollars. By law, they must be spent on economic development, and the new plan will provide guidance.
The county set the stage last year by contracting with McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, for $107,000, to draft a replacement for an economic development plan written in the 1980s. Called the GROW Yamhill County Project, it produced a plan presented for adoption in late June.
