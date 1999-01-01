Janmarie Dielschneider, Attorney at Law

When dealing with a subject as complex and dry as law, Janmarie Dielschneider has found that it helps to have a sense of humor. Dielschneider takes her work quite seriously but she recognizes the levity found in daily life and values it. Throughout her law career,

Dielschneider has been booked as a humorist for public speaking engagements.

Dielschneider earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in 1988. Since then, she has stayed abreast of changes in the law with hundreds of hours of continuing legal education. She is a member of both the Oregon and Washington state bar associations.



In addition to her great humor, Dielschneider is known for her boundless energy and compassion. In 2005, she moved from Bend to McMinnville where she can be found running her criminal defense law practice.



235 NE Third St., McMinnville

503-435-2725