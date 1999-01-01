Joshua Cooper, Attorney at Law

Joshua Cooper wanted to work in McMinnville, a place he loves and where he’s spent most of his life. He also wanted a career where he could meet new people and help them navigate difficult or confusing legal issues. As an attorney at Lake, Hart & Cooper, Joshua does just that, specializing in family law and personal injury.

Joshua was awarded a degree in English literature from Brigham Young University—Idaho before earning his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Willamette University. In addition to his duties at Lake, Hart & Cooper, Joshua serves as prosecutor for the city of McMinnville and as a referee/judge for the Yamhill County Juvenile Court.

Joshua lives in McMinnville with his wife and four children. In his free time, Josh enjoys reading and writing fiction, playing sports and participating in Crossfit.

330 NE Evans St.

McMinnville

503.472.5156