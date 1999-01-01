Charles Hillestad, Attorney at Law

Growing up in Ashland, Charles Hillestad always liked books and was particularly impressed by the way law books looked. Even though they’ve almost been completely replaced in the practice of law by computers, he is still delighted he became an attorney.



Hillestad’s undergraduate work was at the University of Oregon and he earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan’s Law School. He clerked for the Colorado Supreme Court and has spent the rest of his career in private practice specializing in property law matters such as real estate sales, titles, leasing, incorporations, and general business management advice. He also found time to create three premier lodgings giving him practical experience in business, which has enhanced the legal advice available for clients. And, his interest in photography has enhanced his eye for detail.



This is the start of his fifth decade assisting clients.





125 NE Third St, McMinnville

503-687-1730

law101.us