Alexis A. Bishop, Attorney at Law

Growing up, Alexis Bishop enjoyed the television reality show “Cops” and found the excitement of law enforcement sparked an early interest in the legal field. Today, as an attorney, she enjoys being in a position to help others and says there is never a dull moment in her field.



Bishop was born in Chester, California and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Davis. She was awarded her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Willamette University College of Law and specializes in criminal defense, domestic relations and juvenile law.



When she’s not in court or hard at work in her office, Bishop enjoys the great outdoors and spending time with friends and family. She’s also known for her love of cooking and baking and might be found playing with her pair of energetic dogs. Alexis was honored with the 2014 New Practitioner Award by the Juvenile Law section of the Oregon State Bar.

1215 NW Adams St, McMinnville

503-472-9555

abishop@johnstone-law.com