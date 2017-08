Yamhill plans eclipse party

YAMHILL -- An Eclipse Party is planned from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the south end of the city's Beulah Park. Admission is free.

The eclipse will peak about 10:18 a.m.

Party-goers can enjoy free popcorn and ice cream. The first 200 will receive eclipse viewing glasses.

For more information, call Yamhill City Hall, at 503-662-3511.