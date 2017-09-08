Y-C football player seriously injured; transported to OHSU via Life Flight

YAMHILL – Yamhill-Carlton’s Josiah Rodriguez suffered a serious injury in Friday night’s home football contest against Valley Catholic.

With 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, Rodriguez became injured while blocking on a kickoff return. He remained prone on the field and was immediately attended to by Y-C coaching staff. Local emergency personnel began treating Rodriguez near the center of the field. A Life Flight helicopter was soon called in to assist in transportation.

Y-C head coach Brennon Mossholder reported that Rodriguez was able to wiggle his toes, but was transported to OHSU via Life Flight.

More updates as information becomes available.