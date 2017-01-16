Wyden draws crowd unfazed by the freeze
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Mudstump
I believe the republicans voted 60 times to repeal the ACA and after eight years still have no plan on how to insure everyone. To top it off, Trump says he has a terrific plan that will cover everyone.