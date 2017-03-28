Work begins on Baker Field all-weather turf
Workers are removing grass and the old track from Baker Field, across Evans Street from McMinnville High School.
They expect to lay all-weather turf on a soccer field and practice football field by the end of the summer, in time for the 2017-18 school year.
The project also will add a set of restrooms, lights, security cameras and fencing to the Mac High field. A walking path will run around the perimeter.
The school district's Asset Reserve Fund and a state grant are paying for the improvements, which cost of about $2.5 million. This is one of numerous projects starting in the school district this spring.
The others are part of the $89.4 million bond voters approved in May 2016. Bond money will pay for a new career-technical center, new gym, expanded cafeteria and more specialized classrooms at Mac High and improvements at schools across the district.
Comments
Joel2828
A new soccer field. Paid for with millions of dollars of tax payer money that could have been used to educate our kids. Disgusting.
Joel2828
And when it's all finished, I'll bet you anything they will put a fence on around it and a lock on the gate and sign that forbids the taxpayers who paid for it from using it.
Reporter Starla Pointer
Joel, I don't think the fence will keep people from using the walking path around the perimeter of Baker Field, anymore than the current fence kept people off the old track there. But I will check on that.
Jim
Joel they didn't have any choice with the turf field. The district had no where else to go because another parking lot took up what little grass that there was left on campus. Let's just hope they do all they say with restrooms and such. They never finished the baseball field they stole for a previous parking lot. The field at Patton has no rest rooms,dressing rooms,or drainage in the outfield. It's really nice on a 90 degree day for players and fans to use an out house.. Maybe they should have put out houses at the new Palace at Cook Campus. It would only be fair. The baseball field at Patton is locked when not in use for games or practice and it as always open for our youth to use before this so it will be interesting to see if they lock up the new facility. It doesn't take long to figure how our district is all about kids. NOT.
Joel2828
Starla, It may have changed because I haven't been their for several years, but I remember when they put the new multi million dollar turf field in at the Mac High football stadium they locked it up tight with a fence, gate and padlock and a sign that said in essence "if you are just a lowly member of the community and you try to come in and walk around the track after hours you will be arrested for trespassing. Never mind that you are the one that paid for it. It's ours now and you are not welcome."
I just kinda assumed that they will do the same with this new multi-million dollar soccer field.
tagup
I don't know the plan for access to baker field, but the baseball field is open to the public as are the softball fields...surely you can understand that.some restrictions are necessary for some facilities from a liability standpoint......
Jim
Tagup I have been to the baseball field several times when it's all locked up. The liability problem has been created by our entire country with the help of lawyers and judges. If you can't control your own kids that's on you not society. The facilities are paid for by the public then they should be able to use them. No different than a county,state or city park. I also heard they are filling the gyms at the high school this summer so no one can use them. This little building project will turn into a giant mess.
tagup
I get your argument about access but the liability is a real concern.... I'm pretty sure no insurance company will carry a policy for the district without some security measures.
I'm old enough to remember when the stadium was burned....and it was locked up even back in the 70's..
Jim
Tagup I don't disagree times have changed. I used to drive a pickup to school with a rifle and shotgun in the rack and if you did that today a Swat Team would follow you into the parking lot. My point is a lot of programs in our district have what ever they want and athletics is always the last thing the powers that be take care of. I still think it's totally out of line for these facilities be available to kids only when it's convenient for the people in charge. I am really upset they spent all that money on an administration building when it should have been spent on kids and it was the first project they completed instead of the last. Hopefully the community figures out that without students and teacher administrators wouldn't have a job.
Joel2828
Tagup, I appreciate your point, but I think Jim makes a great comparison. The tax payers paid for Wortman park and it's open for them to use. No liability issue's there, apparently. People are doing plenty of things there that could result in injury: Swings, play structures being climbed on, softball diamond, Frisbee golf etc.
What would make the school properties any different?
kona
Protecting the school property is necessary when it is that expensive for these fields. Not much differently than prohibiting the public from running loose in the school buildings. There are plenty of places to walk besides an expensive athletic facility.
Parks
Okay so first of all, this was a School Bond Measure and not a You Bond Measure. This field and track is for our children and future children. Get over it as you have options. The Community Center has a nice inside walking track, The Hospital has a walking track, LinField College has a walking path beside Albertson's and lets not forget the sidewalks in this nice city. Weather you agree or not it was passed by majority of the voters as was the current President. Just be happy and stress free in life................
Parks
And then there is the Airport Park, Evergreen Museum, Wortman park and a few others on the west side of town not to mention the 2 or 3 walking paths over there that snake through the neighborhoods.
Jim
Parks I'm talking about kids not having access not adults. I coached baseball for a lot of years in this town and access should be available for practice when not being used. As the town has grown we have built more fields but we took out a full sized field at the high school and it was never replaced.
Parks
Jim, Sorry I agree with you, if not in use it should be utlized. It was Joel2828 to which I was speaking.