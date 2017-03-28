Work begins on Baker Field all-weather turf

Marcus Larson / News-Register##Workers begin removing grass in preparation for laying all-weather turf on Baker Field.

Workers are removing grass and the old track from Baker Field, across Evans Street from McMinnville High School.

They expect to lay all-weather turf on a soccer field and practice football field by the end of the summer, in time for the 2017-18 school year.

The project also will add a set of restrooms, lights, security cameras and fencing to the Mac High field. A walking path will run around the perimeter.

The school district's Asset Reserve Fund and a state grant are paying for the improvements, which cost of about $2.5 million. This is one of numerous projects starting in the school district this spring.

The others are part of the $89.4 million bond voters approved in May 2016. Bond money will pay for a new career-technical center, new gym, expanded cafeteria and more specialized classrooms at Mac High and improvements at schools across the district.