Women gearing up to march
Comments
kona
I don't like Donald Trump nor the way he has acted. But these protests do nothing constructive except make the participants feel like they are contributing in some way. These "marches" are an exercise in futility.
I agree that “We stand together in solidarity ... for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” according to the Women’s March website. “We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
Most Americans also agree with that. So why the protest/march? What will it accomplish?
Mudstump
Remaining silent gives credence and validity to Trump's vile behavior and agenda.
kona
Naturally, you probably support all of the destruction taking place in Washington D.C. at this time. Try not to break too many windows in McMinnville or Portland. These "peaceful" marches are just good excuses for deviant behavior and serve nothing constructive to further any cause.
tdmur
Sure have a lot of lying 🤥 pouty whiners who swore they would leave and do us all a favor. But like normal, there talk is all b.s.
Sal Peralta
Kona - If you agree with the values why disrespect the people involved in organizing the march? Also, there have been several marches by groups over the last 15 years in McMinnville. I can't think of any time that the people involved have engaged in violence or hooliganism, can you?
Michael
Didn't Martin Luther King and African-Americans march? Was this futile?
Joel2828
Because she was a weak and ineffective candidate, Hillary's campaign manager made the tactical decision to try to convince as many Americans as possible that Donald Trump is an unstable monster. Billions of advertising dollars and some of the most brilliant advertising and persuasion experts in the world labored non stop for nearly two years to try to inject that concept into the psyche of the American public.
Now the election is over. Hillary is graciously attending the inauguration. Her campaign manager has moved on to other professional pursuits. Unfortunately a large percentage of those that they influenced are unable to see the difference between campaign messaging and reality. As a result, they take to the streets fully believing that they are resisting a monster and saving America from Trump. Sad.
Jim
Let people march and protest all they want but do it in a manner that is respectful to the rest of the citizens in the community. Don't block traffic,don't leave garbage every where,don't yell at people because they don't have the same beliefs as you and most of all don't destroy public or private property. If you respect people they will respect you back.
kona
Sal, be sure to burn the American flags like they are doing in their "peaceful" marches in Portland. Or, throw your marijuana cigarettes on the burns like they are doing right now in Portland.
I would hope that everyone stays on the sidewalks and not in the streets. I hope you are right that there won't be crazy people in your group.
Sal Peralta
Kona - I hope people will be less quick to judge their neighbors instead of attributing the actions of hooligans in other cities to people who live in this community. I have never seen drugs at any protest in this town nor seen any protest that has been anything other than peaceful and respectful.
Joel - Hillary Clinton never had to say a word to get me to dislike Mr Trump. She and the DNC are part of the problem as well, but I think you are deluding yourself if you believe that Trump and his cabinet of banksters and oil men are going to do anything to help the little guy. Most of the experience his cabinet members are either fat cat donors or executives who use government to enrich themselves and their companies at the expense of the rest of us. One of his first acts as President was to raise the rate of FHA loans by half a point that will cost consumers an extra $20k to finance a $200,000 30-year mortgage.
Sal Peralta
Kona - Also, I had nothing to do with organizing this march. I think it's great that Mr Trump's election has motivated so many women to lead from the front.
kona
Sal, I have lived in McMinnville much of my life. I have never seen a march nor a protest. These protests you referred to, what did they accomplish?
Rumpelstilzchen
Kona, I could turn your argument right around against you. Why are you bothering to speak out against the protesters here? You're not going to stop them. So following your own reasoning, what are you accomplishing? Nothing. So .....?
Sal Peralta
Kona - They allowed like-minded folk to meet, share their concerns with one another and raise awareness about those concerns. Also, I think Rumplestiltskin makes a fair point.
Mudstump
Sal Peralta - "One of his first acts as President was to raise the rate of FHA loans by half a point that will cost consumers an extra $20k to finance a $200,000 30-year mortgage."
Exactly! This was the first thing Trump signed after signing the legal paperwork for his billionaire cabinet appointees. Trump "the working class hero" just ended a savings of $500 per year on mortgage insurance. This was an adjustment Pres. Obama made to help lower the cost for people seeking and paying for a mortgage. The change was to take effect Jan. 27. So much for Trump and his standing up for the working class. A lot of people are going to find out they got played.
Mudstump
tdmur - "Sure have a lot of lying 🤥 pouty whiners who swore they would leave and do us all a favor. But like normal, there talk is all b.s."
At lease when you lose you have something to pout about. What's your excuse for being a whining and pouty sore winner?
dannymcvey
“We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
Amen.