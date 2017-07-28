Woman sues after husband's death in Portland jail

PORTLAND — The widow of a man who died in a Portland jail has filed a lawsuit that says her husband was denied appropriate medical care.

William Coupchiak called 911 on Dec. 31, 2015, saying he was suicidal and had taken too many drugs. He was arrested on a probation violation and died at the jail nearly 15 hours later.

The lawsuit contends paramedics didn't examine the 28-year-old, and the jail didn't provide necessary medical treatment. The suit seeks unspecified damages from American Medical Response, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Attorney George McCoy filed the lawsuit on behalf of the widow. He tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that Coupchiak died from a drug overdose, and it's another example of police failing to adequately handle the mentally ill.

Attorneys for Portland and Multnomah County declined comment.