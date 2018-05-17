Woman recovering from assault
Comments
Bill B
Is anyone else concerned about the apparent lack of transparency on the part of Mac PD. It's been four days since the assault yet Mac PD Captain says " He said Thursday he has no information to release regarding whether or not it’s believed the general public is at risk."
I understand investigations mast be done with some confidentiality, but there is an obligation on the part of the police to at least notify citizens whether there is threat to us.
This is not the first time we have been kept in the dark about crimes in our city.
Lulu
Don't you believe the public has a right to know if there's a maniac lurking around their city and perhaps a description of said maniac? Not acknowledging whether or not the public is at risk is a fairly casual, careless statement.
What's wrong with this picture? Who might be next?
jusasking
You're right..MPD seems to be consistently 'tight-lipped'. I understand the need to keep some information from the public. That said, it seem like MPD is sees itself as the city's booster rather than a Police Dept. I would like to know about house burglaries, car break ins, assaults etc. Knowing where and when this is occurring might help citizens help the PD or at the very least, keep better tabs on there neighborhoods. These reports should be published in the paper as many communities do.
Bill B
Interesting that "Crime Reports" shows neither of these incidents.
https://www.crimereports.com/home/#!/dashboard?lat=45.20139301126898&lng=-123.19240093231203&zoom=15&incident_types=Assault%252CAssault%2520with%2520Deadly%2520Weapon%252CBreaking%2520%2526%2520Entering%252CDisorder%252CDrugs%252CHomicide%252CKidnapping%252CLiquor%252COther%2520Sexual%2520Offense%252CProperty%2520Crime%252CProperty%2520Crime%2520Commercial%252CProperty%2520Crime%2520Residential%252CQuality%2520of%2520Life%252CRobbery%252CSexual%2520Assault%252CSexual%2520Offense%252CTheft%252CTheft%2520from%2520Vehicle%252CTheft%2520of%2520Vehicle&start_date=2018-05-11&end_date=2018-05-18&days=sunday%252Cmonday%252Ctuesday%252Cwednesday%252Cthursday%252Cfriday%252Csaturday&start_time=0&end_time=23&include_sex_offenders=false¤t_tab=list&shapeIds=&position_id=iash-xs5r-row-uq78_mqvz__3wcb&shape_id=false
Jeb Bladine
In recent years, MPD has become less forthcoming about the existence and details of crime reports. The department does issue press releases about selected cases, while other crime reports are not proactively disclosed.
Oregon law gives law enforcement agencies the right – but not the obligation – to withhold a great deal of information about cases that are “under investigation.” McMinnville, however, does not have a proactive system to provide easy public access to crime report information that is not confidential.
Perhaps MPD had good reasons to withhold reports of this violent attack, and to leave the public with unexplained implications that the attacker is not a danger to the community. Time will tell. Meanwhile, there’s merit to the general concerns voiced by readers of this story.