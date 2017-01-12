With below-freezing temperatures continuing, schools list changes

With below-freezing temperatures predicted overnight, several schools have announced delays or changes for Friday.

All Yamhill County schools were closed Wednesday, and Dayton and Gaston stayed closed Thursday. Gaston plans to be closed on Friday, as well.

Amity School District also will be closed Friday -- it has a four-day week, and students always have Friday off.

Changes announced so far include:

* Gaston School District: Closed Friday

* McMinnville School District: Regular hours; buses on snow routes Friday.

* Newberg School District: Two hours late Friday.

* St. Paul School District: Opening two hours late Friday.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Regular hours Friday; buses on snow routes.

* Willamina School District: Regular hours; buses on snow routes.

Other schools:

* George Fox University: Newberg campus open.

* Portland Community College, which has a campus in Newberg, will remain closed Friday.

The Wheatland Ferry is closed because of high river levels.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, north wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 32, north wind about 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24, light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 36, calm wind.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.