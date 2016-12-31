Winter weather warning predicts snow, freezing temps for first day of 2017

Winter weather will arrive with the start of 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are predicting a mix of rain and snow as midnight approaches, with an accumulation of up to an inch in areas of the Willamette Valley on New Year's Day.

The snow, combined with below-freezing temperatures, will make roads hazardous. Drive carefully and stay off the roads if possible.

A winter weather advisory will continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

Extreme cold will continue all week.