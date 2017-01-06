Winter weather warning brings closures

Yet another winter storm is heading for Northwestern Oregon. It is expected to bring snow followed by freezing rain on Saturday, transitioning into rain sometime on Sunday. Forecasters recommend people forgo travel once precipitation starts.

The forecast has already led to some closures.

* McMinnville School District plans to close all of its buildings at noon on Saturday, and cancel all afternoon activities, except a memorial for Perry Stubberfield, Saturday afternoon at McMinnville High School. The memorial will take place as scheduled.

* Dayton High School has canceled a "Makeathon" event that would have run all day Saturday.

* Gallery Theater has canceled its awards event, scheduled for Saturday evening.

* Chemeketa Community College already has canceled Saturday activities at all its sites, including the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville.

The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter weather warning, in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. The warning says the central Willamette Valley could see up to two inches of snow on Saturday, and up to three quarters of an inch of ice. The ice storm may cause power outages due to downed lines or falling tree branches.

On Sunday, freezing rain is expected to transition to rain. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s through Monday morning. Next week is expected to be wet, with possible snow showers starting on Tuesday.