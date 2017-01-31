Winter storm watch issued for Thursday and Friday

The National Weather Service in Portland has downgraded the chances of snow today Wednesday to 20 percent from 40 percent, but travelers shouldn't celebrate too soon: It has also issued a winter storm watch for Thursday afternoon through Friday.

The area may see a dusting of snow starting after 10 a.m. this morning, forecasters say. However, the real storm is expected to hit Thursday afternoon, with roads turning icy for the evening commute.

According to the forecast, there is “a slight chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. then rain, snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain.”

It said that snow accumulation is expected – some areas may see up to an inch -- and temperatures should be in the high 30s.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Thursday night, and the mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain is expected to continue overnight and into Friday evening.