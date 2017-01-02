By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Willamina residents protest water non-payment shutoffs

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Parks

WOW, is all that comes to mind. Good job City Manager Bob Sivick, for taking responsibility and tightening the city’s collection effort. He was hired to do a job and run it like a business.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS