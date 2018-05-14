By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Willamina girl named hero of the month

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

bonnybedlam

What a sweet story! Just wondering, since I grew up in the area and knew a lot of the Shenk family, who are Hayden's parents?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS