Wildcats lasso Cowboys, earn first round win, 24-10
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Mr. Mac
If you don't report on the loss, does it mean it never happened? Ever since Robert left the sports reporting has been shoddy at best.
sbagwell
Did you miss the lead story on the sports front:
http://newsregister.com/article?articleTitle=end-of-the-road%21-lsquo-cats-drop-second-round-tilt-to-umhb-27-10--1480437980--23999--sports
Steve
Mr. Mac
Steve,
I did not miss it in the sports front, that appeared on Thursday, five days after the game. What about putting it on the front of the main page?
sbagwell
Funny you should mention that.
It was originally posted in Sports, within one hours of the end of the game. It was subsequently moved to the main front page. After a couple of days there, it was returned to Sports.
Rusty has had every Linfield game account up in one hour of completion, with is a record that, believe me, far exceeds that of his predecessor.
We used to have a sports crew that never managed to make a deadline to save its life, disrupting the entire operation as a result. Sorry, but no one down here is going to join you in casting a nostaligic glance back at the good old days.
I constantly had to badger Rusty's precessor about getting game accounts up promptly. That's no longer an issue, which makes your complaint all the more ironic.
Steve