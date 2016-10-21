Can Stock photo

Who should be the next president of the United States?

Clinton clear choice in presidential balloting

By STEVE BAGWELL

Every four years, slime is slung at our presidential contenders to the point voters may feel their choice reduced to the lesser of evils. But that’s rarely accurate and certainly isn’t this year.

Hillary Clinton may be the best qualified and prepared candidate in the history of American politics, while Donald Trump may be the least so, based on their respective performances in public life.

Clinton holds a bachelor’s degree from Wellesley and law degree from Yale. She served on the House Judiciary Committee staff establishing the groundwork for Richard Nixon’s historic resignation in 1974. She went on to engage in post-graduate study on children’s rights, and parlay that into posts with the Children’s Defense Fund and Carnegie Council.

She met future husband Bill at Yale Law and followed him to Arkansas.

During his three terms as Arkansas governor, she played policy roles unheard of for a First Lady, and would later break the same ground nationally during his eight years in the White House. She served as a full partner in the political and administrative process, gaining unprecedented insights.

Of course, that earned her the bitter enmity of the GOP, which targeted her perhaps as no one else in American politics.

To the extent she is disliked, disrespected or distrusted, the root lies in an unrelenting barrage of over-hyped criticism, amplified by the broadcast media via advertising, coverage and commentary. That and the special nature of her gender, which remains an unbroken barrier in America. Nations around the globe have been led by women, but not the U.S.

Clinton then became the first woman to ever represent New York in the U.S. Senate in 2000. The GOP mounted a furious attack on her, in a race where spending eventually reached an astounding $90 million, but she scored a smashing victory nonetheless.

After nearly claiming the nomination eight years ago, former Senate colleague Barack Obama named her to arguably the second-most powerful post in the land — secretary of state. That position rounded out a foreign policy résumé now matching that of her formidable domestic policy.

The GOP has tried to make political hay out of two elements of her tour at the State Department, where foreign policy is developed and implemented.

First, she relied on a private server for personal and unclassified e-mail. Second, four Americans were slain in an attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, on her watch in 2012.

In fact, she was merely following the lead of Republican predecessors Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice in relying on a private server, and the U.S. suffered 66 deaths in 13 embassy and consulate attacks during their tenures. What’s more, exhaustive GOP-led investigations found no evidence of compromised security through Clinton’s private server use, or of wrongdoing by Clinton, Obama or other top military and civilian leaders in response to the Benghazi attack.

By contrast, we have in Donald Trump a candidate who went to great pains to dodge military service and all other meaningful governmental service. He’s spent his entire career in private business, where he’s managed to repeatedly propel companies into bankruptcy, and lose almost $1 billion in a single year, despite getting propped up and bailed out by his father.

Though embraced by the Christian right, he displays no evidence of religious affiliation, preference or grounding, and his personal life could hardly clash more with Christian values. This is a man who once named his youthful sexual exploits “my Vietnam,” and has a long history of objectifying, shaming and harassing women. Married to a succession of glamor queens, he cheated on his first wife with his second and his second with his third.

Claiming he’s such a star, he can dodge responsibility for grabbing a woman’s genitals. His behavior should come as no surprise. It fits a lifelong pattern of entitlement, braggadocio and misogyny.

He also has a well-established record of shady business dealings. His propensity for stiffing the little guy is well documented. And he has engaged in myriad displays of racial, religious and ethnic bigotry, singling out Latinos, Muslims and African Americans by turn with his bombast.

Trump displays no inclination to bone up on issues or seek counsel from those who have. He lacks the judgment, discipline and self-control routinely expected of candidates. Full of bluff and bluster, he’s content to channel the fear and anger of his core constituency — rural white males reeling from rapidly changing social and economic forces.

He doesn’t just debate his critics, he denigrates them in bullying and belligerent terms. Devoid of empathy, he even stoops to mocking the disabled — something we teach kindergartners to regard as hateful and hurtful.

He’s so hypersensitive to slights, he nurses years-long grudges over one-time exchanges. His propensity for engaging in belligerent militaristic and nationalistic rhetoric makes him an extremely shaky candidate for the nuclear trigger.

Trump says he’s bent on making America great again, suggesting he’s lost faith in a nation he’s trying to bend to his will. In fact, America remains the greatest place on the planet, a welcoming beacon of freedom, choice, opportunity and prosperity. The greatest threat it faces is the potential of a vengeful authoritarian who reveres none of its historic values.

Hillary Clinton respects, and reflects, the majesty of America. She’s the obvious choice to lead our land.

Steve Bagwell is the managing editor of the News-Register.

Trump has the skills to enact positive change

By DEVON CUTTRELL

I am a conservative, have been my whole life. Mr. Trump was neither my first nor even my second choice as Republican presidential candidate. Most importantly, however, at this time I am highly suspicious of the Democratic Party’s candidate for the presidency.

It hardly needs saying the Trump presidential campaign is very non-traditional. He has not groomed his life, as most politically motivated people, to fit the mold of a political candidate. In contrast, people like Hillary have sculpted their existence to live off the government and special interests which plague political policy. I’ve heard it said this is not an election between two people. Trump supporters are motivated by the prospect of change. This is a movement bigger than the man. In HRC’s case, followers are holding their noses voting for a scandal-ridden politician.

Conservative-minded citizens across America have wanted someone who will stand up and fight rather than wilt under the left-leaning media’s wholesale character assassination. Donald has stood his ground. He has won the admiration of millions for being a fighter. Is he perfect? See paragraph two. Trump is a businessman, not a politician. In contrast, Clinton is 100 percent politician. Her whole life has been paving a road to this very election.

The “tale of the tape,” to use fighting words, could not be more disproportional. Trump built an empire of wealth. He knows business and how to create jobs — something Hillary says the government will do. Unfortunately, the payroll for her jobs is funded through the pockets of you and I. Government does not make tangible wealth, it only redistributes it. As government gets bigger, taxpayers get poorer.

Polls show both candidates are considered untrustworthy. On one side, we have a candidate who hasn’t shown his taxes. Mr. Trump also says things considered crass by many. On the other hand, is a candidate who had tens of thousands of emails deleted after a congressional subpoena, after which a program (Bleach Bit) designed to completely eradicate the emails was applied. Hillary lied to Americans and the FBI regarding the use of a personal server and transmission of sensitive, even secret, information. I always want to ask those who defend the server incident if they think the whole thing was just a mistake. Many of us don’t think so.

I won’t try to skip over statements made about women or allegations of unwanted kisses. These are obviously not acceptable of any candidate. The bar, however, was lowered quite a bit from the Clinton exploits, I think we can all agree. Furthermore, Hillary was brutal to her husband’s victims. Even the ones accusing rape. If you’re going to throw rocks, better make sure your hands are clean. The Clintons have had more scandals throughout their political climb to power than will fit in this space.

On to the issues: Donald says he will rebuild the military, renegotiate trade agreements, bring jobs lost to other countries back to America and destroy ISIS. We can only take him at his word because he has no history of governing. Hillary says she will invest (again) in education, infrastructure and high-paying jobs.

Unlike Donald, she has had the opportunities to make these changes, and has failed to do so. Education costs for America’s youth are the highest in the world. America’s infrastructure is years behind where it should be. Clinton, President Obama and the Democratic Party have stymied growth as it’s built up the bureaucracy. Government does not make jobs, companies do — the very companies hampered by regulation and taxation by the past administration.

Clinton uses the term “trickle down” negatively to belittle conservatives. But that it is exactly how a free economy works. People take risks by starting a company. They then hire citizens of the state. A side benefit for government is they get to tax these people. Companies and corporations are not created to pay for everyone’s well-being. Risk takers make money if they are successful or lose it if they aren’t. Donald understands this. It’s what he does.

Important in this election is the fate of the Supreme Court. We can live through any presidency, but this election may swing the court to an extreme that will last for decades. Liberal-appointed justices tend to be ideology of the left agenda. In order to stay a center right country we need justices that will not create laws from the bench but uphold to the constitution. Hillary will appoint the first type and Donald the second.

I sum up my fellow deplorable, unredeemable, un-American conservatives as simply worried. While we “cling to our guns and bibles,” we see in Hillary Clinton someone who will be divisive and scandalous in office. We see the Clintons getting richer through dealings with Wall Street and foreign governments with abysmal human rights records, while we can’t pay for health care. We see the development of a country where the elite are not held accountable for criminal activity, along with erosion of military might, reduced standards of living, destruction of religious liberties and uncontrolled immigration. These are troubling times for conservatives. At the end of the day we are worried about the course of our country under continued liberal leadership.

The choice this presidential election could not be more opposite in view or more important to the future of our country. The way I see it, people voting for Hillary are mostly voting against Donald. Those like me that are voting against her are mostly voting for positive change.



DeVon Cutrell is a small business owner in McMinnville. He taught science for a short time at McMinnville High School.