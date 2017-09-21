Where the money's coming from
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel2828
They should have built a new high school. The one we have now is a severely overcrowded, sprawling monstrosity that is not conducive to student success. How many more years before they come out of their denial and build a new one?
GrizzlyWildcat
Joel: all the upgrades and improvements Starla so meticulously laid out came at NO additional taxpayer cost. It's a remarkable achievement, really.
I am among many (including you, it seems) who also thought a new high school was the better alternative. HOWEVER, it would have been contingent upon a substantial tax rate increase to district voters; there was just no other way. And it was clear from numerous polls and inquiries that the voters would not favor the added tax costs. Additionally, projected growth has been very low, with the current facilities (with upgrades) not reaching capacity for a decade or more.
I think the CTC and the expansion of sports onto the improved Baker Field, AND the upcoming improvements will go a long way towards making very decent, and in many areas exceptional, learning environments for students.
But I agree with you, if we could move the high school out of the middle of suburban neighborhoods, that would be better.
I think the moment we have the district voter political will (including accepting the costs) to build a new school, the district is ready to move forward with that planning.