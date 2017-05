Wheatland Ferry out of service for maintenance

The Wheatland Ferry is out of service for its annual maintenance, according to Marion County officials.

The ferry usually crosses the Willamette River south of Dayton. However, it's been lifted from the water so workers can work on it.

The ferry is expected to reopen in June. Until then, drivers headed to Salem or the I-5 freeway will need to take another route, such as following Wallace Road all the way south.