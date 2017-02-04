Wheatland Ferry closed as National Weather Service predicts flooding

The Wheatland Ferry, which crosses the Willamette River south of Dayton, is closed Monday morning due to high water.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watch will continue through Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains, snow and, eventually, melting snow in the mountains.

River levels are expected to be very high all over the northern Willamette Valley. Minor flooding is possible, the National Weather Service says.

In addition, the heavy precipitation could lead to landslides in some areas.