By News-Register staff • April 9, 2018 Tweet Wheatland Ferry closed WHEATLAND - The Wheatland Ferry is closed due to high water, according to the Marion County Public Works Department. Heavy weekend rainfall forced the closure.
Comments
snobrdhideout@aol.com
Seems to me the Ferry is an 1800's concept# closed often , Is a Bridge a non negotiable ? A bridge & toll seem's a better Idea.
Rotwang
Don't be silly. People won't use a toll bridge.
Don Dix
That bridge idea became a parking structure way back in the 60s.
snobrdhideout@aol.com
really needs discussed, would it be beneficial ? likely traffic would increase, how much time would it save going across the bridge verse's long way around ? not silly to open different avenues of pro's and con's?
Time to get the old bucket out of the water ?
Lulu
I love the Wheatland Ferry. It has character. We as a nation are very quick to discard pieces of the past with personality.