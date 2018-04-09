By News-Register staff • 

Wheatland Ferry closed

WHEATLAND - The Wheatland Ferry is closed due to high water, according to the Marion County Public Works Department.

Heavy weekend rainfall forced the closure.

 



snobrdhideout@aol.com

Seems to me the Ferry is an 1800's concept# closed often , Is a Bridge a non negotiable ? A bridge & toll seem's a better Idea.

Rotwang

Don't be silly. People won't use a toll bridge.

Don Dix

That bridge idea became a parking structure way back in the 60s.

snobrdhideout@aol.com

really needs discussed, would it be beneficial ? likely traffic would increase, how much time would it save going across the bridge verse's long way around ? not silly to open different avenues of pro's and con's?
Time to get the old bucket out of the water ?

Lulu

I love the Wheatland Ferry. It has character. We as a nation are very quick to discard pieces of the past with personality.

