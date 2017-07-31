By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • July 31, 2017 Tweet

Western Oregon braces for heat

yellowj / Can Stock photos

An excessive heat alert, a red flag warning and a fire weather watch have all been posted for the Willamette Valley as it braces for record-setting heat this week.

With highs expected to hover in the triple digits the rest of the week, it will be crucial to make sure children and pets are not in hot cars, pets are not left in sun-exposed kennels or metal pickup beds, and that all pets and livestock be provided with 24/7 access to shade and fresh water. Temperatures can reach lethal levels within minutes.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs of 100 today, 106 Wednesday and Thursday, and 100 Friday. It is predicting highs dripping to 93 Saturday and the mid-80s Sunday.

The hottest day on record for McMinnville is 108 degrees, on July 21, 1938.

Overnight lows are expected to range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s, making it harder to cool buildings and people. As a result, power demand is expected to be high.

Breezy winds, low humidity and extremely high temperatures promise to make fire danger extremely high. The Weather Service urges people to be mindful of any potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas, as fires are likely to spread rapidly.

The forecast heat wave has caused some outdoor activities to close this week. The Thursday McMinnville Farmers Market, on Cowls Street between First and Second streets, and the McMinnville Downtown Association’s Concerts On The Plaza, at Third and Davis streets, decided to skip this week due to the extreme weather.

Dog owners should avoid exercising their pets during the heat of the day, and be mindful that hot asphalt and cement can burn paw pads. Swimmers should wear life jackets, and anyone spending time outdoors should keep well rested, shaded and hydrated.

The forecast, as of Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 62. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. North/northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.