Wesley Windle Glick Jr - 1960-2018

Wesley Windle Glick Jr., son of Windle and Irene (Hahne) Glick, was born on Christmas Day 1960 in McMinnville, Oregon. He spent the first 15 years of his life in Forest Grove until the family moved to Sheridan, Oregon. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1979.

During high school, he worked at his father’s grocery store, Agee’s Market, in Sheridan. After high school he continued working in retail sales at various stores.

Wes and Diane Biles married in 1980 and together they had one son. They later divorced. He married Karen Brown in 1997. They later divorced.

He lived in Aumsville, Oregon, and enjoyed the great outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting. He loved Bob Dylan so immensely he named his son after one of his songs. Wes passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 7, 2018, at Samaritan Hospice House in Albany, Oregon, due to liver disease. He is survived by his parents, of Sheridan; his son, Forrest "Quinn" Glick (Ananda) of Georgetown, Colorado; his sisters, Ronda Brawand (Ken McCann) of Banks and Tracy Grauer (Jerry) of McMinnville; and grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jakob.

The family invites you to a celebration of Wes’ life at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at the home of his lil’ sis, Tracy Grauer, 18600 S.W. Muddy Valley Rd, McMinnville. Wes will be laid to rest at Greencrest Memorial Park in Sheridan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Humane Society.