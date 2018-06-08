Water & Light warns of scam calls

McMinnville Water & Light is warning its customers not to fall for a new scam in which callers demand payment within 45 minutes, threatening that electric or water service will otherwise be cut off.

The utility said that customers, especially businesses, have been calling to inquire about the threats.

Some of the scammers have identified themselves as McMinnville Water and Light employees and are very aggressive in their attempt to collect payment by instructing the customer to call a 1-800 number to make a payment, the utility said.

However, it is warning customers not to pay.

"If your bill is current, we WILL NOT contact you for payment. If your account is past due, you will receive written notice of a past due account with instructions on how to avoid disconnection of service. If you receive a suspicious call, please hang up immediately and call our office at 503-472-6158," it urged.