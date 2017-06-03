Water leak causes $20K worth of damage to university museum

EUGENE — University of Oregon officials say a water leak has caused $20,000 worth of damage to one of its museums.

The Register-Guard reports a water leak at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History was discovered Wednesday by janitors. UO Spokeswoman Kelly McIver says a damaged humidifier spilled hundreds of gallons of water onto 400 square feet (37.1 sq. meters) of drywall. The water also reached the gift shop, boiler room and hallway. She says janitors were able to stop the leak within half an hour.

No collections or pieces were damaged.

Museum Spokeswoman Kristin Strommer says the repairs will cost about $20,000, but thinks the insurance will cover most of it.

The museum is closed Sunday and Monday. Strommer says the Explore Oregon exhibit should be reopened by Tuesday.

