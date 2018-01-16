By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • January 16, 2018 Tweet

Warriors fall 74-65 to Blanchet Catholic in tourney contest

SALEM – Amity’s losing streak hit four games tonight as Blanchet Catholic prevailed 74-65 in the Third Annual YODA MLK Showcase held at Corban University. The Warriors held a slim halftime lead, but the Cavaliers outscored Amity, 39-29, in the second half to earn the non-conference victory.

In the first quarter, the two top-12 teams traded buckets and leads. Amity grabbed an early 5-4 advantage as Kodiak Yaeger pulled the trigger on a three-pointer. Zac Blake kept the momentum going with a fantastic reverse lay-up.

Halfway through the quarter, Jaycen Nelson put the Warriors up 11-9 with a fast break finish. With less than a minute remaining, Blake dropped in another two points on an inside finish and Yaeger concluded the quarter with a short jump hook. After one, the Warriors led, 19-18.

Blanchet Catholic achieved a brief lead in the second, but Sam White’s deep trey at the 6:40 mark tied the contest at 26. The two sides again traded blows until Tyler Parr scorched the net with a three right before the halftime break, handing his squad a 36-35 edge.

In the third, the Cavaliers slowly worked their way to the final lead change. RJ Veliz routinely found gaps in the Amity defense. His driving lay-up gave Blanchet a 50-45 advantage with 41 seconds left in the quarter.

Entering the fourth, the Warriors trailed 52-45. They would get within three points with 2:36 remaining on Nelson’s free throw, but ultimately, the Cavaliers’ execution down the stretch proved too much to overcome.

White led Amity with 16 points, Yaeger scored 15 and Blake added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Veliz scored a game-high 29 points and Mike Bashaw chipped in 20 to lead Blanchet Catholic.

Amity (10-6, 1-4 WVL) hosts Taft Tuesday night at 7:30.