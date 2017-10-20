Rockne Roll/News-Register## Amity's Tommy Jackson (88) contests a pass thrown for Santiam Christian's Ivan GIlder during the Warriors' 48-27 loss.

By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • October 20, 2017 Tweet

Warriors cough up lead, lose 48-27 to Santiam Christian

ADAIR VILLAGE – Amity surrendered an early 21-13 lead, allowing Santiam Christian 35 unanswered points en route to a 48-27 Eagles’ triumph tonight in Adair Village.

Entering the contest, both squads held an opportunity to claim sole possession of second place in the Class 3A West Valley League. After Payton Richardson scored a 60-yard interception return with 2:54 left in the second quarter to hand Amity an eight-point edge, it appeared the Warriors might achieve a pivotal road victory.

Unfortunately, the Eagles benefited from a short field on the ensuing series and marched for a late touchdown with 1:27 remaining to keep it a one-point margin at the break.

Then, seizing all momentum, Santiam Christian’s offense exploded in the third quarter. On the Eagles’ first three possessions of the third quarter, they sampled the end zone three times.

Amity, conversely, had a punt blocked and quarterback Tyler Parr intercepted twice on their initial three second-half drives, and within eight minutes, their lead had turned into a 20-point deficit.

SC’s lead ballooned to 48-21 with 9:12 left as Luke Janssen rushed for his third score on a three-yard dive.

While Parr found Richardson for the pair’s second scoring hookup on a 13-yard route with 1:18 remaining, it was a case of too little, too late.

Richardson was one of the few bright spots for the Warriors. He caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, while intercepting a pass and making six tackles on defense.

Amity (6-2, 2-2 WVL) finishes its regular season next Friday night at home against rival Dayton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.