Voters tell establishment politics to take a hike

On Tuesday, America threw a desperation Hail Mary when it elected Donald Trump 45th president of the United States.

He will be the first who never held a government job or served in the military prior to moving into the White House. And he enters having presented few if any actual policy initiatives — just promises to somehow make America great again.

The campaign had little time for policies. For many, that just sounds like confusing political jargon anyway.

It was all about the mood of the electorate. In the end, it took the advice of a celebrity with an ego as massive as his bank account: “What do you have to lose?”

Topping the list of elements tipping the scales was anti-establishment sentiment. It started growing early in primaries, giving rise not only to Trump on the Republican side, but also populist Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side.

While some voters passionately backed either Clinton or Trump, a majority were left to hold their noses. In the end, in part because of last-minute releases reminding voters of the former secretary of state’s establishment misdeeds, the electorate rejected what it considered politics as usual.

Similar themes were sounded in local races for the state House of Representatives.

We wonder how Ken Moore would have fared in District 24 without a massive investment by the Democratic Party of Oregon, which played every card it had available and still came up well short — again.

Moore was aided by party stalwarts, including U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and State Treasurer-Elect Tobias Read. “So much star power these past few days!” read the final pre-election comment posted on the Moore for Oregon Facebook page.

But he was dogged by unfounded and unfair attack ads launched by the party on his behalf. The attempt to tar his opponent caused many former supporters to switch allegiances.

In contrast, Republican Ron Noble maintained a far greater degree of party independence, even ducking the GOP’s election night watch party in favor of his own. And he remained on the high road with his fliers, ads and commercials, keeping the focus on qualifications and issues.

Though neither candidate could be termed a true political insider, Moore clearly represented establishment politics to a greater extent than Noble, and he was soundly defeated.

The same could be said in neighboring District 23. Former Rep. Jim Thompson was drubbed by incumbent Mike Nearman, whose campaign tied Thompson to Portland liberals and the Cover Oregon debacle, which resonated in the conservative district.

There is a correlation between the victories of Trump and his predecessor. President Barack Obama inspired a large group of voters who previously felt they were not being heard. It was the same for Trump, only with a different demographic.

America just elected a reality TV star as its commander-in-chief, and the danger began to sink in immediately. But as Obama promised, the sun still rose Wednesday, all the same.