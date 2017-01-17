Vineyard worker killed in ATV accident

JUNCTION CITY — A 33-year-old vineyard worker from Corvallis is dead after he was found trapped under a utility vehicle at a winery near Junction City.

The Register-Guard reported Tuesday that Bentley Hart Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday at Brigadoon Wine Company.

He was found by another employee at the bottom of a dirt road.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Lane County Medical Examiner's Office and the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Winery owner Chris Shown says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the death.

Shown declined to comment further to the newspaper.

Friends say Chappell -- a native of Georgia -- was working at the winery to learn more about wine-making.

He was also passionate about music and craft brewing.

