Victim struck by car; shots fired in Newberg

NEWBERG - An adult male fired multiple shots at a vehicle he said had just hit his friend Saturday afternoon in the downtown area, according to Newberg-Dundee police.

Capt. Jeff Kosmicki gave this account:

About 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots being fired in a parking lot near Howard Street, between First and Second streets. The area is typically used for customer parking for First Street businesses.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the man did shoot at the moving vehicle. He remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an unidentified hospital for treatment. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The vehicle that hit the victim did not remain at the scene.

Names of everyone involved are not being released.

Police believe all parties knew each other, and the incident may have stemmed from a domestic situation.

Anyone with information should call the Newberg-Dundee Communications Center at 503-538-8321.