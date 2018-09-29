Velma Lucile Miller Barton - 1923 - 2018

Velma Lucile Miller Barton was born October 28,1923, to Sheley V. and Alta (Hite) Miller in Pittsburg, Kansas.

On May 8, 1943, she married Edward E. Barton of Girard, Kansas. They had three children, Robert E. Barton (Sharon) of Nampa, Idaho, Barbara J. Stolk (David) of Gresham, Oregon, and Carol L. Rogers (John) of McMinnville, Oregon.

In 1959, Ed came home from work and said, "For two cents, I’d move to Oregon." Five months later, we were headed to Oregon.

Velma worked at the woolen mill, taco factory, hospital and, finally, doing what she loved most: childcare.

Ed and Velma loved to travel. They traveled to all 50 states. After Ed’s passing in December of 1987, Velma continue to travel with her kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. Velma had eight grandkids and seven great-grandkids.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Time is pending; please call Macy & Son, 503-472-6151. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cancer Foundation or Legacy Hospice c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com