By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • October 13, 2016

Vehicle of interest in homicide case found

A vehicle of interest in the death of a Vancouver, Washington woman was found Tuesday night in Beaverton.

The 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup that the Yamhill County Major Crimes Team has been searching for was located parked and unattended in the area of Southwest 170th and Merlo Road.

It was secured by the MCRT for the purpose of conducting a forensic examination.

A search warrant was served Wednesday morning on a residence in the area with the assistance of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team.

The person of interest in the case, 37-year-old Victor Melcher Villalba, who also goes by Victor Bello Rojas, was not located.

Lila Cosco-Ortiz, 37, was found dead the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2 in a blueberry field off Kreder Road near Lafayette.

An autopsy performed at the state Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas determined she died of homicidal violence, according to Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry. A cause of death has not been released.

Cosco and Villalba were living together and had been for some time, Berry said. Cosco was last seen leaving her Vancouver home the day before her body was discovered by individuals driving through the area.

Members of her family believed she was going to the Oregon coast, and they did not expect her to be gone too long. She was reported missing to Vancouver police the day she was found.

Villalba was charged with second-degree assault in Washington’s Yakima County Superior Court in July 2010. Cosco was the victim in the incident, according to a court administrator. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Villalba's whereabouts or other aspects of the case is asked to contact detective Jusin Brester at 503-434-7506 or bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us.