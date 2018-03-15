United (and sometimes divided) they stand
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Miata1991
First of all, I applaud all of the students that took a stand for what they believe in and walked out. Many students do not feel safe attending their own schools and feel that nothing or not enough is being done to address it. I am very disappointed with the stance that Tim France, Principal of Willamina High School took. However, we must remember that Willamina remains in the past and has not socially caught up with the rest of the County and this latest movement by the Principal just proves that he embodies and promotes this type of thinking and behavior. I'm sorry that the students that stood up and walked out have to spend Saturday in detention, but at least they are forward thinkers and show some hope for the community in the coming years.
Joel2828
What hasn't been well reported is that the vast majority of students didn't "walk out" or "protest."
The NR said in an earlier article that "a couple of hundred" Mac High students walked out. By my calculation that means that while the protesters were out doing their thing, 90% of Mac High students were still in the school focused and working hard at getting a good education and preparing for their future. The newspaper isn't really interested in mundane things like that.
Joel2828
Miata1991, What if it turned out that the Principal of Willamina High just happens to have a different opinion and sees the world differently than you? What if it turned out that he isn't unenlightened or socially backwards? What if turns out in life that two intelligent people, both of good will (you and him) can look at an issue and come to different conclusions? Wouldn't it make for an interesting world? Imagine what you could learn from someone like that... and what he could likewise learn from you.
Mudstump
Joel2828 - "What if it turned out that the Principal of Willamina High just happens to have a different opinion and sees the world differently than you?"
Tim France chose to punish those that had a different opinion from his...
Seems like the kids learned that the principal had little tolerance for their views and really didn't value their right to voice their opinion. Before we can all experience an "interesting world" both sides must be allowed to express their opinion.....and, both sides must be willing to listen to the opposition.
Joel2828
You make a good point, Mudstump. But I don't think the principal punished them for their opinions. I think he punished them for violating school rules. For all we know, he may agree with their opinion. But he also has the responsibility to insure that the school functions in an orderly way. Had they protested before or after school I'll bet ya he wouldn't have done a thing. He would probably even have been proud of them for exercising their first amendment rights while still being respectful of school rules.
Rotwang
Only an idiot would say that mass shootings are the price we pay for freedom. That's absurd. Stop using that line. Sane people have advocated for years the repeal of so-called "gun-free schools" laws, allowing vetted and trained concealed carriers to defend their students and neighbors. I favor CHL holders in plainclothes over uniformed guards, because criminals might shoot them first. The Washington Times recently published a piece supporting this.
Trafik
Yes, let’s just add more guns. Since more guns equals more safety, Rotwang, pretty soon you should be so safe you couldn’t break wind on the sidewalk without a dozen Barney Fifes drawing their sidearms and taking you down. Boy, I feel safer already!
With armed hall monitors at every school, our kids will be so much safer. Turn the schools into citadels with polycarbonate glass, concrete barriers, blast doors and armed teachers—I love it! Who needs learning when you can hold lockdown drills? None of these heat-packing teachers will ever accidentally forget and leave a weapon in an unlocked drawer, in a hanging jacket pocket or lying on a bathroom sink for a nutcase to find and take—oh no, people never make mistakes like that. Besides, I’m sure every school district in the country has plenty of money to provide teachers with the law-enforcement-grade tactical training that’d be crucial to this sort of plan having any chance of working, right? Well, no matter. I’m certain, Rotwang, you’ll be the first to step up and write the government a big fat tax check to cover the cost of training the teacher/soldiers and building the prison-grade school facilities needed to keep our children safe from all the mass-shooters. Because, dang it, those guns are worth it!
Or maybe we could just acknowledge we’ve got a crisis that will require something more than absurd solutions like turning educators into SWAT personnel.