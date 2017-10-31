Union ratifies contract

The Yamhill County Employees Association has ratified a contract with the county, on a split vote, union President Josh Rojas told the News-Register.

Rojas said the Monday evening vote was split, however.

"We had a large percentage that still wanted to fight, so the fight to make change isn't over; it begins today for our members," Rojas said. "We will be building on the momentum that we have gained in unity and voice in order to make this a better place to work and serve."

The contract goes next to the county commissioners for ratification.