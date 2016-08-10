Unidentified backpack left at Newberg Public Safety Building

NEWBERG - About 5 p.m. Tuesday, an unidentified male entered the front lobby of the Newberg Public Safety Building and purposely left a backpack, then walked away.

Reception and records personnel had left for the day but the front doors of the building had not been secured.

Personnel in the Newberg-Dundee Communications Center observed the man on video, and noted he was carrying a backpack. He walked around the lobby, looking around for close to a minute, but made no attempt to contact anyone through the intercom or a counter phone that are available.

He took the backpack off and intentionally left it on the seats in the waiting area and exited the building.

Dispatchers immediately notified Newberg-Dundee police officers who quickly began looking in the area for the subject but he was not located. The incident was immediately considered a possible threat.

The front lobby and business offices in the building were cleared and the building secured. The Oregon State Police Arson and Explosives Unit responded to the scene.

Police officers were assisted by city public works personnel in blocking all pedestrian and vehicle access to the streets adjacent to and approaching the front of the building.