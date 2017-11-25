Two injured in Yamhill shooting; one man in critical condition

YAMHILL - Two people sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, according to Yamhill Police Chief Greg Graven.

"This was not an officer-involved shooting, and there is no risk to the public," he said.

Richard Mershon, 67, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Graven said. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The other man, David Trivelpiece, 27, sustained a life-threatening gunshot woujnd. He also was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Rumors spread via social media immediately following the incident that an officer had been shot, which was incorrect.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene at the corner of Maple (Highway 47) and First streets. The incident occurred on the south side of Zippy's Pizza.

Only one suspect fired a weapon, Graven said. He would not comment on what precipitated the shooting

A crime scene was still being contained early Saturday morning for follow-up investigative work, but Highway 47 had reopened.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Team, headed by District Attorney Brad Berry, is investigating the incident. Yamhill police officer Travis VanCleave is one of the lead investigators, as is Graven.