November 25, 2017 Tweet

Two injured in Yamhill shooting

YAMHILL - Two people sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, according to Yamhill Police Chief Greg Graven.

"This was not an officer-involved shooting, and there is no risk to the public," he said.

Rumors spread via social media immediately following the incident that an officer had been shot.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene at the corner of Maple (Highway 47) and First streets. The incident occurred on the south side of Zippy's Pizza.

The subjects were adult males, but only one fired a weapon, Graven said. He did not identify either of them, and would not comment on what precipitated the shooting. Both men were transported to an unidentified hospital for treatment of what he called life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was still being contained early Saturday morning for follow-up investigative work, but Highway 47 had reopened.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Team, headed by District Attorney Brad Berry, is investigating the incident. Yamhill police officer Travis VanCleave is one of the lead investigators, as is Graven.