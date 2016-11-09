Two incumbents, one challenger leading in Dayton

DAYTON -- Incumbents John Colllins and Trini Marquez and challenger "Kitty" Brown are leading in the race for three Dayton City Council seats, according to the first run of ballots released by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Challengers "Kitty" Brown and Nicole "Nikki" McGraw also are in the race. Voters could vote for three people, and the three candidates who receive the most votes will be seated.

According to final unofficial results, Collins has 487 votes, or 23.35 percent; Brown has 449, or 21.52 percent; and Marquez has 447 votes, or 21.43 percent.

Frank, who was among the top three in initial vote tallies, now is fourth with 433 votes, or 20.76 percent. McGraw has 258, or 12.37 percent.