Trail meeting draws big crowd
yupjoe
Thank Mr. Olson for the meeting. Many opponents did not get to speak until 10pm, and went home before then, because "oops, it looks like we sorted the cards in favor or proponents, except for one farmer who accidentally checked "proponent" ...apologized Mr. Olson halfway through. We the people still do not know how much this trail would cost. The county is in negotiations to purchase twelve (of the seventeen) miles from Union Pacific Railroad for an unknown price, using a 1.8 million ODOT ConnectOregon grant, but that grant is stipulated for engineering and installation of "bridges" to three of the small creeks N of Carlton, for a bicycle path. The grant says nothing about using the money for purchasing property. Nobody asked about this contradiction. Horses will be prohibited on the trail in the city-limits, says federal trail agent Dan Miller, working for the county on this trail proposal, for at least ten years he thinks. Carlton does not want horses in town, they said, at the last Yamhelas Friends Meeting May 24th 2017. And, there will be no trail heads in the country, so horses will have to ride to the trail using the road, unloading somewhere on their own.
yupjoe
On September 6th, 2016 an Oregon Farm Bureau attorney met with Yamhill County planners and its legal counsel to discuss the proposed trail. Present was county attorney Todd Sadlo and planner Ken Friday.
Mr. Sadlo and Mr. Friday indicated that there were no plans for a bicycle path, and that the county was only purchasing property for a future commuter-line to Washington County. This contradicted the six recent Yamhelas Friend's public trail events in which county officials and employees had spoken at length about a proposed trail, and announced ODOT grant money specifically allocated for the Yamhelas Westsider bike path.
We would like to point out that Benton County tried a similar endeavor but could not fulfill farm-mitigation requirements and had to give their ODOT grant-money back.
If a bike path is being considered, the law requires the ORS 915.296 process to be complete. -a partial quote from written testimony submitted at the June 8th meeting.
Shasta
After attending this meeting, its clear that there is overwhelming support for it. I also find it laughable that a few of the richest farmers in the county that showed up at the meeting opposed to the trail are making the argument that its going to somehow hurt their wallets drastically if this trail goes in. Does Mr.Kuehne from Dayton even farm land adjacent to the trail?. Does Tom Hammer from Wheatland (south end of the county)farm land adjacent to the trail? And, I find it odd that he also lets himself dictate who is a "real" farmer and who isn't. And why that would even matter? I would think from that perspective the smaller farmer would be affected more so than the larger.
As far as the opponents signs go, they seem to have raised more attention in a positive way than actually swaying people into opposition. At least that's the feedback I've received from numerous people, some local, some tourists. "why would anyone be opposed to a walking trail"?
Nvs
Shasta I believe Mr. Hammer's point of concern is fiscal responsibility for the tax payer expenditures. You heard the commissioner's admit they had no idea what the trail will cost and income from outside sources will be drying up in the near future while cost and obligations are increasing. A valid concern for the next generation of residents. Mr. Kuehne does in fact farm along the proposed trail corridor and will be impacted by it as will I. Shasta do you own land and farm along the trail? You infer that Mr. Hammer and Mr. Kuehne might not farm along the rail but I would like to point out a fact that Mr.Wright does not farm along the trail and his farming operation will not be impacted by the trail. I would like to support a bike path on Mr. Wright's vineyards, it would be scenic and not impact any farming activities according to Mr. Wright. Mr. Wright could lead by example and show the farming community that there are no impacts and their concerns are just that, concerns. It would be a win win, Mr. Wright gets his trail and the community has a place to bike and recreate.
yupjoe
I thought the paper got it backwards about Mr. Hammer's comments. I am a supper-small farmer, and I am more opposed to this then anybody. This will shut me out of my cattle and dairy project, so unless I can find another place to rent that is close, I am done. Its on both sides of the tracks. On another rented parcel, it will greatly hamper my filbert operation which is very very small, but right up to the tracks.
yupjoe
Yes, Mr. Keuhne does own property along the tracks, how else do you think he got on my mailing list?
yupjoe
Keep in mind that Yamhill County Farm Bureau was there, and they have a large membership of families. Their stance in their letter submitted is that whether this light-rail project is really going to be a bike-path first or not, that the legally-required land-use process be followed.
Jim
I feel a point a lot of people are missing is the privacy living in the country affords you. The railroad has been gone for years and people have gotten used to the peace they have had. If people from town want to walk,bike,or ride a horse we have national forest,parks and many avenues to do what you want outside the city. If I lived along the tracks I would be more upset than yupjoe. I pay for my country living and enjoy my privacy and don't expect the government to pay for it.