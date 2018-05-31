Trail farm impact findings approved on second vote
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Yupjoe
Buffalo? Are you sure NR that she was not talking about that herd of weird looking bovine that used the “trail” to stampede through Pioneer cemetery last summer one night? several of the neighbors went out there and helped coral them.
Yupjoe
The county plans to build an over-sized light-rail bridge at Stag-Hallow creek this year, so that the "trail" can obtain legal “road” status from ODOT so that they can ignore the farm-study and be eligible for more grants to do things like make a budget and master plan for the Yamhelas Trail. The trail applicant states on page 10 of their application:
“DLCD staff’s interpretation requires an assumption that the section “indicates” that ORS 215.296 (fram mitigation study) applies to all uses on the list, while section (5) specifically excludes, by reference, “(h) Bikeways, footpaths and recreation trails not otherwise allowed as a modification or part of an existing road.” That is why the county's bogus farm-study is going to work legally, because it is only temporary until the light-rail bridge gets built at Stag Hallow creek S of Hwy 240 E of Yamhill.