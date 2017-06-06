By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • June 6, 2017 Tweet

Trail dialogue scheduled for Thursday evening

A panel consisting of the three commissioners and several members of the county staff will be on hand to answer as many of the questions as possible. Each member of the audience will be limited to three minutes to offer comments or pose questions, in the interest of covering as much ground as feasible.

The county plans to post a list of the questions and answers on its new projects website for future public reference.

The website can be accessed from a Projects and Plans link on the county home page, found at www.co.yamhill.or.us. It features information about the trail process to date, lists grants the county has received, and features a conceptual plan and set of maps.

The trail has proven contentious among some neighboring farmers, although the May unveiling of a new conceptual plan drew a large number of supporters, many of whom indicated they also planned to turn out Thursday.

Some opponents were pleased to find that, in response to their objections, a trailhead proposed for Gun Club Road had been eliminated.

Last year, County Commissioner Mary Starrett, a vocal trail opponent, urged the county to schedule a public hearing designed to give trail opponents an expanded forum. However, she was out-voted by fellow commissioners Allen Springer and Stan Primozich, both trail supporters.

In January, Springer was replaced by Commissioner Rick Olson. He suggested the alternative format the county has since adopted.