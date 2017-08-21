Traffic heavy following eclipse

Update, 5:15 p.m.: Traffic has cleared considerably, but remains slow on Highway 99W northbound. Traffic is also slow on the Highway 18 McMinnville bypass, and heavily backed up on Highway 221 going into Dayton.

Update, 2:42 p.m.: Traffic remains extremely heavy throughout most of Yamhill County, with numerous traffic jams.

On Highway 22 near Sawtell Road, traffic is stopped in both directions, following a multiple vehicle crash, and Life Flight has been activated. Watch out for rescue vehicles in the area.

Traffic is moving slowly, and stopped in places, on Highway 18, Highway 99W and Highway 240, as multiple people try to get home following the eclipse.

Traffic on Highway 47 to Carlton, by contrast, appears to be moving, although more slowly than usual, and TripCheck.com reports a 20-minute delay due to congestion at the intersection with 99W.

Multiple traffic accidents have been reported throughout the morning, adding to the congestion.

TripCheck.com also reports a “bumper-to-bumper traffic jam” at the Highway 18 intersection coming out of Dayton, and along Highway 99W northbound to Dundee, where a minor crash has added to the slowdown.